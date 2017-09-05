The United Kingdom has lifted its ban on in-cabin carriage of large personal electronic devices (PEDs) from Cairo International Airport to the UK.

The UK followed the US in imposing a ban on large PEDs following intelligence that suggested terrorist organizations were attempting to smuggle an explosive device onto an aircraft inside devices such as laptop computers.

The UK imposed the restriction on six Middle East nations—Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey—in March 2017. Unlike the US, it did not impose restrictions on Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

EgyptAir said in a statement the ban had been lifted on its flights from Cairo to the UK on Sept. 1. “The decision has been agreed on after UK transportation authorities … approved the safety and security measures applied to EgyptAir flights to London and made sure it is safe and proportionate to do so.” The ban on US-bound flights from Egypt was lifted in July.

A spokesman for the UK Department for Transport said: “We can confirm that, following a review of the changes introduced in March, and working with our international and industry partners to introduce tough additional security measures, the restrictions on electronic devices in the cabin on a number of UK-bound flights have now been lifted.

“Passengers may be subject to rigorous additional screening at the departure gate, and should contact their airline if they have any queries.”

Tunisia has already been removed from the list of affected countries, as has Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, but restrictions still apply to five other Turkish airports, including Istanbul’s main hub, Ataturk International. The restrictions are also still in force for several other Egyptian airports, as well as those in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan.

The US bans have now been lifted.

