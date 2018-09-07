The UK government office responsible for internet security is looking into a major data breach at British Airways (BA) that resulted in the details of some 380,000 financial transactions by the company’s passengers being stolen.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) told ATW it is making preliminary enquiries into the breach, which occurred between 22:58 BST Aug. 21 and 21:45 BST Sept. 5. The breach affected passengers making transactions on the airline’s website and on the airline’s app.

Names, addresses and credit card details were stolen, but not travel or passport details, said the airline.

The ICO has powers to fine organizations heavily if they are deemed to be at fault in failing to protect customers’ details.

“British Airways has made us aware of an incident and we are making enquiries,” the ICO said in a brief statement.

The breach is the latest in a series of high-profile failures by the UK flag carrier in recent years. An IT meltdown in May 2017 led to chaos for passengers worldwide, while it received criticism when its services ground to a halt last December after light snow fell at its London Heathrow hub.

“We are investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app,” BA said in a statement. It promised that it would financially compensate any passengers who suffered financial loss as a direct result of what it described as “this criminal cyberattack,” a promise repeated by CEO Alex Cruz on BBC Sept. 7.

“We discovered that something had happened [on Wednesday evening], but we didn’t know what it was,” Cruz told the BBC. “So overnight, teams were trying to figure out the extent of the attack.

“The first thing was to find out if it was something serious and who it affected or not. The moment that actual customer data had been compromised, that's when we began immediate communication to our customers.”

BA took full-page advertisements in most national UK newspapers Sept.7 to apologize to its passengers for the incident.

“We understand that this incident will cause concern and inconvenience. We have contacted all affected customers to say sorry, and we will continue to update them in the coming days.”

It also warned affected customers to be aware of scammers posing as BA staff and contacting passengers to offer ‘help’ over the coming days: “British Airways will not be contacting any customers asking for payment card details, any such requests should be reported to the police and relevant authorities.

“If you believe you have been affected by this incident, then please contact your bank or credit card provider and follow their recommended advice.

“Further, we will offer a 12-month credit rating monitoring service to any affected customer who is concerned about an impact to their credit rating, provided by specialists in the field.”

