The UK government has banned large personal devices in the cabin on flights from six Middle East and North African countries, under restrictions that apply to all operators on those routes.

The move, which affects inbound flights from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey, follows a similar sudden move by US authorities in the early hours of March 21. However, in an important difference from the US ban, the UK rules do not apply to flights out of the UAE or Qatar. Another key difference is that the UK is applying its ban to countries—i.e., all nonstop flights from those countries—and not to specific airports, as the US has done. What that means is that Dubai and Abu Dhabi carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways are not affected by the UK ban, while British Airways is.

Announcing the new UK rules March 21, just hours after the US Department of Homeland Security announcement, UK Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling said the UK had been in close contact with the US to “fully understand their position.”

Like the US, the UK gave no specific reason for the new carry-on rules, but Grayling said this was an “important update” and that the country faces “a constantly evolving threat from terrorism and must respond accordingly.”

The additional security measures ban laptops and tablets any phones larger than 16 cm x 9.3 cm x 1.5cm (6.3 in. x 3.7 in. x .6 in.) in the cabin on inbound flights to the UK from the six countries.

“Most smartphones fall within these limits and will continue to be allowed on board. However, devices larger than these dimensions may not be carried in the cabin. This is in addition to other existing security arrangements. This will apply to inbound flights to the UK from the [six countries],” Grayling said.

He added the UK government “will not hesitate to put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate,” but acknowledged the disruption that will be caused by the restrictions.

“We understand the frustration that these measures may cause and we are working with the aviation industry to minimize any impact,” he said. “These new measures apply to flights into the UK and we are not currently advising against flying to and from those countries. Those with imminent travel plans should contact their airline for further information.”

A UK Department for Transport spokeswoman said the rules applied to all airlines serving the six countries. There is no set compliance date, but she said airlines are immediately beginning to implement the restrictions.

The US rules apply to nonstop flights to the US from 10 specific airports: Queen Alia International, Amman; Cairo International; Ataturk, Istanbul; Abdulaziz, Jeddah; Kuwait International; Mohammed V, Casablanca; King Khalid, Riyadh; Doha Hamad International; Dubai International; and Abu Dhabi International.

Airlines affected by the US ban include Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Moroccan flag carrier Royal Air Maroc and Qatar Airways.

Under the new US rules, which are effective immediately but airlines have 96 hours to comply, laptop computers, tablets, e-books, DVD players, portable printers, cameras and games players must all be placed in checked baggage.

