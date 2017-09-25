The UK has lifted its restrictions on the carriage of electronic devices on UK-bound flights from Turkey and Tunisia. Passengers traveling from Antalya, Bodrum and Izmir in Turkey, and from Tunis’ Carthage airport in Tunisia, will now be able to carry electronic items such as tablet and laptop computers in the cabin, the UK Department of Transport (DFT) announced Sept. 22. The UK introduced the restrictions in March following in the footsteps of US security agencies, which were ...