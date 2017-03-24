The chairman of the United Arab Emirates’ aviation regulator has expressed his “surprise” at the US government’s ban on larger electronic devices and pointed to high standards of security at UAE’s two hub airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) chairman Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri pledged co-operation with the US government’s ban on all electronic devices larger than smartphones being carried in the cabin of airliners departing the UAE direct for the US.

But in a statement he expressed his “surprise” at the US decision. He pointedly noted that ICAO ranked the UAE as the world’s top-rated nation in terms of “complying with international security and safety standards.”

He also noted differences between the lists issued by the US and UK of nations affected by the ban on electronic devices. The UK did not impose the cabin restriction on either the UAE or Qatar, presumably because it considers them secure.

Al Mansouri also pointed out that “the United States Custom and Border Protection selected the UAE as one of the first countries in the world to implement pre-clearance facilities at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, in clear demonstration of their trust in the ability of the UAE civil aviation system to process passengers securely, safely and in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.”

The pre-clearance facility at Abu Dhabi allows passengers arriving in the US effectively to do so as domestic passengers, avoiding long queues at US airport immigration halls.

However, Al Mansouri said that “The UAE GCAA and the UAE aviation community will continue to co-operate with the US authorities and others around the world to ensure the common objective of a secure and safe transportation system, as our first priority.”

The carry-on ban on electronic items will take effect from March 25, with no end-time given.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com