The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released an eight-year plan to incorporate biometric technology, including facial recognition and fingerprints at airports across the country.

The roadmap, released Oct. 15, would see the agency roll out facial scanners for its international and Pre-Check Program members, before expanding the technology to include other domestic travelers at US airports.

“With the threat to aviation evolving every day, developing the next generation of security technology with our industry partners is critically important,” TSA administrator David Pekoske said. “By expanding our use of biometrics, TSA secures its position as a global leader in aviation security and advances global transportation security standards.”

The new roadmap is divided into four main goals:

Partnering with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on the implementation of biometrics for international travelers;

Rolling out biometrics for use in the TSA Pre-Check Program;

Expanding the technology to capture additional domestic passengers; and

Building out the infrastructure to support agency-wide biometric solutions.

TSA currently relies on security officers who manually identify passengers at checkpoints based on their photo IDs. The new technology being developed will match facial images to photos in government databases, which will allow TSA to more effectively identify passengers while streamlining the process and weaning the agency off the use of physical documentation.

TSA is already moving ahead with plans to test the technology at select airports across the country. Later in October, TSA, CBP and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will launch the first curb-to-gate biometric terminal that uses facial recognition to automate bag drop, ID verification and flight boarding at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Biometric scanners were also launched at all international gates in June at Florida’s Orlando International Airport (MCO), in partnership with travel IT group SITA, which plans to install 64 boarding lanes across 30 international gates there by the end of this month.

“By testing biometrics technology in the airport environment, TSA hopes to increase security effectiveness and stay ahead of the threat,” Pekoske said. “We will continue to leverage our partnerships to deliver enhanced capabilities to checkpoint lanes throughout the country.”

TSA has also begun testing biometrics for TSA Pre-Check Program members. The agency began testing fingerprints in June 2017 at ATL, using technology that matches passengers’ fingerprints at the checkpoint with those provided during the program’s enrollment process.

In September, the agency for the first time required program applicants to submit photographs, which will be used in the future for testing facial recognition technology at Pre-Check lanes at select airports.

Airlines for America, in a statement praising TSA for its plans to move forward with biometrics, said the industry trade group “appreciates TSA’s exploration of innovative biometric solutions—in partnership with our member airlines—that will improve the passenger travel experience from check-in, through screening and to the boarding gate.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com