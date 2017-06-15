The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be trialing computed tomography (CT) scanning technology this month at two airport checkpoint lanes, one in Phoenix and another in Boston.

The first demonstration will take place in Phoenix in cooperation with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

CT machines—which borrow sophisticated scanning technology from the medical field to provide clear, 3-D images of a bag’s contents—are seen as a key to moving to next-generation checkpoints. The technology is already used to scan checked bags—one reason the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has required passengers traveling from select airports to place large personal electronic devices in checked baggage.

“We already use this type of technology for checked baggage, and we expect these smaller checkpoint-sized machines will provide the same high level of security,” TSA acting administrator Huban Gowadia said in a statement.

According to TSA, the checkpoint CT screening equipment being tested “shoots hundreds of images with an X-ray camera that spins around the conveyor belt to provide officers with a 3D picture of a carry-on bag to ensure it does not contain a threat. The system … applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives. If a bag requires additional screening, TSA officers will open and inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.”

Americans said that if the pilot testing is successful, “TSA and American Airlines may deploy CT technology to other checkpoint locations.” The machine being used in the Phoenix trial is produced by L3 Technologies.

The Boston trial is expected to occur later this month, TSA said.

