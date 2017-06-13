The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it is beginning tests of biometric fingerprint identification technology at two US airport checkpoint lanes—one in Atlanta and another in Denver.

The lanes will be Pre-Check lanes. Passengers who have given fingerprint information to TSA will be able to use the lanes and be identified without a boarding pass or an identity document—although they will have to produce these documents later when boarding the aircraft.

“The biometric authentication technology enables a traveler’s fingerprints to serve as both a boarding pass and identity document,” TSA said in a statement. “The technology matches passenger fingerprints provided at the checkpoint to those that have previously been provided to TSA by travelers when they enrolled in the TSA Pre-Check application program. Once the technology finds a fingerprint match, it is able to obtain the passenger’s boarding pass information … Participation is voluntary and all passengers who choose to participate will then be subject to the standard ticket document checking process of showing their boarding pass and identification document.”

TSA added that long term “this technology has the potential to automate the travel document checking process by eliminating the need for a boarding pass and identity document, and granting or denying traveler access into the security checkpoint through an electronic gate … TSA will analyze the data collected during the pilot for potential implementation at other US airports in the future.”

Other biometric recognition trials are taking place in the US. JetBlue Airways is partnering with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and global air transport IT specialist SITA to trial facial recognition technology to identify passengers boarding aircraft.

