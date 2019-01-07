The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is pushing back against reports that a wave of employees calling out sick is extending screening wait times and compromising security at airports across the country.

The increased number of call-outs, first reported Friday by CNN, is a result of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown in which roughly 51,000 TSA officers are expected to work without pay. Congress has voted to grant TSA employees backpay following previous government shutdowns.

TSA said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation. “Call-outs began over the holiday period and have increased, but are causing minimal impact given there are 51,379 employees supporting the screening process. Security effectiveness will not be compromised, and performance standards will not change,” the agency said.

The agency said screening wait times “may be affected depending on the number of call-outs,” but said wait times have remained well within TSA standards so far. TSA screened over 2.2 million passengers Jan. 6 with 99.8% waiting less than 30 min. and 90.1% waiting less than 15 min., the agency said.

TSA spokesman Michael Bilello disputed the reports, saying on his Twitter page that “regarding the CNN report on ‘sick outs’ at airports nationwide, the statistics reported are grossly inaccurate & an insult to the dedicated workforce.”

TSA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been without funding since the partial shutdown began Dec. 22, 2018. TSA employees who have been working without pay will miss their first paychecks on Jan. 11, 2019, if the funding standoff continues into next week.

Airlines for America (A4A) spokesperson Alison McAfee said some carriers have begun to see the effects of the government shutdown—specifically regarding certification of new aircraft and implementation of new training programs for pilots, as well as training for air traffic controllers and other aviation employees.

“At this time, we have not seen any impact to airline operations due to the continued work of essential federal staff including TSA agents,” McAfee said.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com