Analogic demonstrated the ConneCT machine on the exhibit floor of the Future Travel Experience Global conference in Las Vegas.
Analogic’s ConneCT computed tomography (CT) airport checkpoint screening machines have been certified by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), clearing the way for the machines to be trialed at US airports this fall. Boston-based technology firm Analogic has taken medical imaging technology and applied it to a machine that it believes will help transform passenger screening at airports. ConneCT machines provide detailed 3-D images of carry-on bags, including sensors ...
