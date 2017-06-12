The block on US President Donald Trump’s revised executive order temporarily banning nationals from six countries from traveling to the US has been upheld by a second US federal appeals court.

The San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 12 that Trump had exceeded his authority and that it was “reasonable” to conclude the president was seeking “to disfavor a particular religion.”

The ruling follows a similar ruling recently issued by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, and leaves the Trump administration with little recourse but to fight for the executive order in the US Supreme Court.

Trump issued what he has called on Twitter a “watered down” version his original executive order—which immediately banned travel for all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries when it was issued in January and caused chaos at US airports—in March, seeking to ban citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen without already-issued visas from entering the US for 90 days.

Iraq was removed from the list in the second order and visa-holders and permanent US residents were allowed. But the courts, which intervened to stop the first executive order, have now repeatedly blocked the second order also. The Ninth Circuit Court said Trump has failed to provide “sufficient justification to suspend the entry of more than 180 million people on the basis of nationality.”

