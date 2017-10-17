A federal judge in Hawaii on Oct. 17 reportedly blocked a large portion of the Trump administration’s third attempt at a foreign travel ban to the US, a day before the ban was set to take effect.

The decision by Judge Derrick Watson, of the US District Court for the District of Hawaii, who also blocked the administration’s second attempt at a travel ban in March, blocks the implementation of the new ban against travelers from most of the countries in the administration’s third ban (Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Chad and Somalia), but leaves in place the ban against North Koreans and certain Venezuelans, which will take effect Oct. 18.

The administration’s third travel ban, issued Sept. 24, came just as the second, revised version of the travel ban reached its expiration date and the 50-day deadline for international compliance with the US’s new security requirements passed.

Specifically, the third set of travel restrictions banned entry into the US—as immigrants and non-immigrants—all citizens from Chad, Libya, North Korea, Syria and Yemen, citing inadequate sharing of public safety and terrorism-related information, or just general refusal to cooperate, with the US government.

For Iran, exchange students may be permitted entry to the US, albeit subject to enhanced screening and vetting. Somalian non-immigrant travel to the US is allowed, as the country has satisfied the minimum US information-sharing requirements, but enhanced screening and vetting will still be required.

The ban is also extended to “certain” Venezuelan government officials and their immediate family members, as the US government has suspended their business and tourist visas. And Iraqi citizens are to be singled out for additional scrutiny to determine if they pose risks, according to a recommendation from the US Secretary of Homeland Security.

The US federal government is likely to appeal Judge Watson’s decision.

