Florida-based ultra low-cost carrier (LCC) Spirit Airlines is participating in the US Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) Pre-Check program. Effective Jan. 26, eligible Spirit customers can speed up the security screening process at participating US airports.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program for trusted passengers at more than 180 US airports that allows pre-approved airline travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on in select screening lanes. Enrollment in TSA Pre-Check costs $85 for five years.

According to TSA’s website, 25 airlines currently participate in Pre-Check. In addition to Spirit, other airlines include Aeromexico, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, Dallas Fort/Worth-based American Airlines, Aruba Airlines, South America’s Avianca, US regional Cape Air, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, Denver-based Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, New York-based JetBlue Airways, Germany’s Lufthansa, business airline OneJet, Puerto Rico-based Seaborne Airlines, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, Minneapolis-Saint Paul-based Sun Country Airlines, Canada LCC Sunwing Airlines, Chicago-based United Airlines, California-based Virgin America, UK-based Virgin Atlantic and Canada’s WestJet.

