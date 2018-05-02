Three months after several airlines banned “smart” luggage with non-removeable lithium ion batteries, one of the technology’s leading manufacturers, New York-based Bluesmart, has called it quits.

In a blog announcement posted on its website April 30, Bluesmart said “changes in policies announced by several major airlines at the end of last year … put our company in an irreversibly difficult financial and business situation. After exploring all the possible options for pivoting and moving forward, the company was finally forced to wind down its operations … unable to continue operating as an independent entity.”

In December 2017, North American carriers Air Canada, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines set off a movement to ban smart luggage with non-removeable batteries from their aircraft, citing warnings from FAA, NTSB and ICAO on the potential hazards and fire risks associated with lithium ion batteries.

Other carriers soon followed, with Allegiant Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines United Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Etihad Airways, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia all announcing similar restrictions, many of which took effect Jan. 15.

Not all smart luggage is restricted. Passengers can check smart luggage only if batteries can be removed and subsequently carried on the passenger’s person or separately in a carry-on bag. Rules vary between airlines regarding carry-on smartbags with installed batteries; in general, passengers may bring smartbags into passenger cabins as overhead luggage, but they must be able to remove the battery if the luggage must be checked or is separated from its owner at any point during the journey.

At the time the restrictions were first announced, Bluesmart issued a statement saying that all its products were compatible with FAA, DOT, FCC and UN 38.3 regulations. Delta, however, differed with that assessment, claiming “many smart bag manufacturers advertise their products as being approved by the FAA or TSA which may give customers the false impression that all smart bags are accepted for transport … to date, neither the TSA nor FAA have endorsed a smart bag as approved.”

Since the implementation of restrictions, Bluesmart made the rounds with airlines, working to convince carriers that its products met safety requirements and regulations, and to have restrictions lifted. Meanwhile, competitor smart luggage manufacturers speedily mailed customers battery-removal instructions, sometimes including special tools. “We gave it our all,” Bluesmart told customers in its blog statement, “but it wasn’t enough.”

Bluesmart said the majority of its tangible assets—smart luggage R&D, technology, designs, brand and intellectual property—were acquired by Boca Raton, Florida-based luggage manufacturer Travelpro.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com