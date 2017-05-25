The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has approved Singapore Airlines to participate in the agency’s expedited screening program, Pre-Check. Singapore Airlines joined the Pre-Check program May 25 and is the first Asian carrier the TSA approved for the program. Pre-Check allows approved passengers to go through airport security without removing their jackets, belts and shoes, and allows them to keep laptop computers and other electronics in their carry-on luggage. US ...
