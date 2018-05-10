Senators from both parties lamented the lack of privacy protections under current FAA guidelines for operating unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the National Airspace System (NAS), possibly paving the way for future legislative action.

Their concerns were aired during the May 8 US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation subcommittee hearing on drone integration into the NAS.

At the hearing, Sen. Ed Markey (D–Massachusetts) grilled FAA director UAS Integration Office Earl Lawrence about the agency’s lack of clarity on privacy issues said.

“What are the standards for the retention of sensitive information collected through facial recognition, infrared cameras, heat sensors, GPS and automated license plate readers?”

Lawrence, for his part, defended FAA by claiming the agency’s primary mission is ensuring safety of the airspace, not setting privacy standards.

“It’s not the FAA’s mission or direction to determine what data privacy issues need to be regulated,” he explained.

Sen. Markey continued to criticize the agency’s handling of privacy issues, honing in on the FAA’s current use of voluntary best practices, and compared the situation to the recent scandal over the misuse of Facebook user data by UK firm Cambridge Analytica.

“Voluntary best practices are the same hands-off approach applied to companies like Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, where we just rely upon their good faith, but we really know what voluntary practices means,” Markey said. “It means consumers can’t opt out, delete, change or protect any of their most sensitive information. They are absolutely powerless under voluntary standards.”

Committee chairman Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) agreed with the Democratic senator and expressed hope the two could collaborate on a bipartisan solution to the problem of lack of privacy protections under current UAS legal framework.

“I share Sen. Markey’s concerns about privacy, whether it’s the EPA flying over people’s farmland or a drone flying over their backyard,” Blunt said. “I think this is where the left and right come together, and after searching for a spot where we could have a joint purpose, I think this may finally be it.”

Sen. Markey introduced his Drone Aircraft Privacy and Transparency Act in Spring 2017, which would direct the US Department of Transportation to ensure the integration of UAS into the NAS is done in compliance with privacy principles. The bill was referred to the transport committee in 2017, where it has since stalled.

