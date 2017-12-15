Russia and Egypt plan to re-establish flights between the countries next year after signing a new protocol specializing in aviation security measures, which becomes effective in 30 days. Russia’s Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said the new protocol is the first step to relaunching flights, and airlines could restart flights as early as February 2018. Russian authorities suspended all Russian airline flights to/from Egypt, while investigating an Oct. 31, 2015 Metrojet Airbus A321 ...
