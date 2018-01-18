Royal Jordanian has implemented additional security measures on flights to the US, from Jan. 18.

The additional measures—which include interviews with every passenger at check-in or the boarding gate—apply to all international airlines operating direct flights to the US, and include all nationalities flying to the US, with no exception.

While US authorities adopted the new security measures in October 2017, they granted airlines the option of delaying implementation for a limited period of time.

The oneworld member said passengers are still required to be at the airport three hours prior to their scheduled US-bound flights in order to avoid delays and allow more time for the implementation of the new security procedures.

Royal Jordanian operates 11X-weekly flights to the US from its hub Amman, including Chicago O’Hare, New York JFK and Detroit, Michigan, with a connection in Montreal, Canada.

