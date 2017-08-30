Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell Collins has won a contract from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for Rockwell’s ARINC Border Management Solutions platform to process Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) data from airlines serving the US.

“The ARINC Border Management Solution will allow CBP officials to use API and PNR data to enhance border security and passenger processing,” Rockwell said in a statement. “The ability to review passenger information in advance allows law enforcement agencies to identify high-risk individuals, and act where necessary, prior to their arrival in the US.”

Rockwell said it will provide CBP with information systems that will receive and transmit API and PNR data. The systems will give CBP “a simplified method for the airlines to transmit information to the CBP in a consistent format,” Rockwell said.

The US government has long required airlines to provide such data.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com