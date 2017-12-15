The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued new security requirements for the 38 countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) Dec. 15, including requiring VWP countries to systematically screen travelers crossing their respective borders against US counterterrorism information. Of the 30 European countries in the VWP, 27 are Schengen states—European countries without border controls between them, according to the European Commission’s EU immigration portal ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"New DHS measures for VWP countries require border screenings" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.