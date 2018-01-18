Lufthansa has introduced “SmartDepart” gates in Munich Airport to expedite passengers flying to Düsseldorf, Berlin/Tegel, Frankfurt and Hamburg, avoiding long waits before takeoff.

The Munich SmartDepart Fast Lane project—which Lufthansa began trialing in July 2017—was originally planned to begin at the end of October 2017.

The lanes give Terminal 2 passengers dedicated access to security checks on weekdays between 6-8:30 a.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., with departure gates nearby and shorter boarding times. The key requirement is that passengers have only one item of hand luggage.

Lufthansa CEO Munich hub Wilken Bormann said that after a successful trial period, “the time savings were very noticeable for our passengers. In a survey, the majority of passengers stated that the start of their journey was much more comfortable and they are spending less time waiting at the airport,” he said.

