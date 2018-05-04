​ICAO has signed an MOU with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to cooperate on international air transport security.

“The partnership between UNODC and ICAO can help to strengthen the capacities of law enforcement agencies working at airports in source, transit and destination countries to detect and intercept drugs, illicit goods and criminals,” UNDOC executive director Yury Fedotov said in a statement May 3.

“This is vital as traffickers and high-risk passengers seek to exploit new transportation modes for criminal activities, and ever-increasing passenger numbers and growing connectivity present new challenges in countering the shipment of drugs and other illegal goods, whether on passengers, in luggage, through air cargo, by private aircraft or by parcel post and express,” Fedetov said.

The intent of the partnership is to provide a framework for enhanced collaboration where passenger and freight aircraft are affected.

This includes ICAO’s work through the UNODC-WCO Container Control Program-Air initiative, which has established inter-agency task forces at airports to flag and inspect suspicious shipments. Task forces are currently active in 10 countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Cuba, Georgia, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine.

The MOU also increases coordination under the Airport Communication Project (Aircop), which is jointly managed by UNODC, Interpol and the World Customs Organization. Aircop collaborates with governments to collect and share passenger data to help identify high-risk individuals.

Aircop operates 22 task forces, with a dozen more planned for 2018-2019. The initiative has so far led to the interception of seven victims of human trafficking and eight foreign terrorists, as well as substantial quantities of illicit drugs and counterfeit medicines, UNODC said.

