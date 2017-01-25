The European Commission (EC) has approved UK security firm Smith Group’s plan to acquire Safran subsidiary Morpho Detection, subject to Morpho selling its explosive trace detection business.

The acquisition is significant because it combines two of the main global providers of threat detection equipment.

Smiths notified the Commission of the planned acquisition on Nov. 23, 2016, and was given the green light Jan. 19.

However, in its ruling, the EC raised concerns that Morpho and Smiths both develop and manufacture threat detection equipment, in particular explosive trace detectors used in airport screening.

“The Commission had concerns that the merged entity would have faced insufficient competitive pressure from the remaining players in the European market for the supply of explosive trace detectors to airports and in the worldwide market for the supply of explosive trace detectors to other end-users. Following the takeover, there was a risk of price increases and less innovation for explosive trace detectors,” the Commission said.

Smiths therefore offered to divest Morpho’s global explosive trace detectors business, removing the overlap. This proposal was accepted by the EC.

The two companies also develop and manufacture hold- and cabin-baggage explosive detection systems, but the EC said there was already enough competition in the market to offset the merger.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com