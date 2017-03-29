Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will make iPads available for first- and business-class passengers to use on US-bound flights starting April 2.

The move is an attempt by Etihad to work around the US government’s prohibition on passengers carrying on electronic devices larger than smartphones on nonstop flights to the US from 10 airports, including Abu Dhabi International.

Passengers will not be charged for the use of the iPads during flights to the US. In addition, Etihad will provide first- and business-class passengers with vouchers for free Wi-Fi for the duration of US-bound flights starting April 2.

Dubai-based Emirates is offering passengers on US-bound nonstop flights from Dubai a special handling service in which passengers can keep their large electronic devices until boarding and receive the devices back upon reaching their destination.

