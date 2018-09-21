Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines plans to offer a full biometric airport throughput to travelers on direct international flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s (ATL) Terminal F, beginning late 2018.

The biometric facial recognition method, which will be offered to travelers on an opt-in basis, will utilize technology developed for the ATL launch by Japan’s NEC Corp. Delta has tested biometric technology in cooperation with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at several US airports (ATL, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, New York-JFK and Washington National Airport) in recent years.

“Launching the first biometric terminal in the US at the world’s busiest airport means we’re bringing the future of flying to customers traveling around the globe,” Delta COO Gil West said Sept. 21, adding that travelers are looking for a simple and seamless curb-to-gate experience. “That’s what we’re aiming for by launching this technology across airport touch points.”

According to initial testing, Delta said the facial recognition option saves customers up to nine minutes per flight.

The service is not limited solely to Delta customers. In addition to Delta direct international flights, travelers on Delta partner carriers Aeromexico, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic departing from ATL Terminal F will may also utilize the full biometric image-capturing procedure, if they choose to. Alternately, customers can opt-out of biometric facial recognition and are free to navigate the airport as they have in the past, Delta said.

“The expansion of biometrics and facial recognition throughout the airport environment represents the next generation of security identification technology,” TSA administrator David Pekoske said. “TSA is committed to working with … Delta, ATL and CBP on developing and deploying new capabilities like these.”

For customers who opt-in, ATL Terminal 5’s biometric experience will begin with the passenger entering passport information during online check-in prior to arrival at the airport (an alternative is to process the passport at the airport). Once at Terminal 5, the passenger looks at a screen in a designated airport lobby kiosk or at a camera at the check-in counter, which captures the passenger’s image. While moving through TSA security and eventual boarding at the gate, the traveler looks at designated image-capturing devices along the way and can continue onward once a green check mark flashes. Passengers flying out of Terminal 5 will also be able to utilize computer tomography (CT) scanners at two automated baggage screening lanes, which enable travelers to avoid having to take out electronics from their bags at the TSA checkpoint. The CT scanner lanes are being installed in partnership with TSA and the airport, Delta said.

On the back end, Delta describes the process as starting with the airline sending a customer manifest to CBP, with which the agency creates a photo gallery based on the manifest. Once the customer photo is taken at the airport, the “encrypted, de-identified” photo is sent via a secure CBP channel to verify against the flight manifest photo gallery. As the customer stops at image collectors at TSA and the boarding gate, CBP processes and verifies the new image and sends back an indicator to proceed. “As they’ve always done,” Delta said, adding “CBP records who has departed the country.”

Inset photo: Delta Air Lines

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com