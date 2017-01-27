Toronto-based Sunwing Airlines has become the first Canadian leisure carrier to join the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) expedited passenger screening program Pre-Check.

Sunwing president Mark Williams said, “Delivering an excellent customer experience is of paramount importance to us. We look forward to working with TSA in continuing to improve travelers’ experience in processing through security, while still maintaining their utmost safety.”

Sunwing flies Boeing 737-800 aircraft to 34 destinations.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program for trusted passengers at more than 180 US airports that allow pre-approved airline travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on in select screening lanes.

According to TSA’s website, 25 airlines (including Sunwing) currently participate in Pre-Check.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com