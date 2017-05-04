The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) has placed four employees on leave and made policy changes, including placing restrictions on security officers boarding aircraft, in the aftermath of the United Airlines passenger bumping incident at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Testifying before the US Senate May 4, CDA commissioner Ginger Evans detailed the department’s response to the April 9 incident on United Express flight 3411 in which a bumped passenger was violently dragged off of an Embraer E170 by a CDA security officer. Evans said the incident was “deeply saddening and personally offensive. This is not how we do business and these actions will not be tolerated.”

Evans told senators that the CDA security officers involved in the incident “broke from our standard operating procedure … These actions are not condoned by the Chicago Department of Aviation.” Three security officers and a supervisor were placed on leave in the nine days after the incident occurred, she said. These employees are now the subject of an expedited disciplinary investigation by the City of Chicago’s Officer of Inspector General.

Evans said the officers acted outside of CDA policies that clearly state “force should only be used when absolutely necessary to protect the security and safety of our passengers.” Security and safety were not issues in this situation, which involved passenger David Dao refusing to give up his seat after being involuntarily bumped for a crew member being transported to Louisville, Kentucky.

Evans said neither CDA security officers nor Chicago Police Department officers will be involved in such situations going forward. Law enforcement officers will no longer be “called to aircraft to deal with any customer service matters including overbooking situations,” she said, adding, “United Airlines announced that effective April 12 … they would call airport security and [the Chicago Police Department] only for issues involving safety and security. We are working with other airlines to standardize this policy to ensure consistency.”

Additionally, CDA security officers “will no longer board aircraft, unless there is an immediate medical issue or imminent physical threat on board,” Evans said. If there is a disturbance aboard an aircraft, the Chicago Police Department will take the lead, she said, noting that CDA security officers “are specifically trained on airfield perimeter patrol and aircraft movement areas” and Chicago Police Department officers are more appropriately trained to be the “lead responders for disturbances onboard aircraft.”

United president Scott Kirby, testifying at the same Senate hearing, said United employees who called CDA officers to flight 3411 were too closely following rules that should not have applied in a situation where there was no security or safety threat. “A series of policies put our employees, law enforcement and our customers in an impossible position,” he said. “In an industry like ours, safety is our top priority and rules are critical to ensuring a safe operation. But in this instance, where safety wasn’t the issue, we let rules and operating procedures stand in the way of common sense.”

United has made a series of policy changes in the aftermath of the incident, and other US airlines are reviewing customer service policies.

Inset: Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner Ginger Evans, courtesy CDA

