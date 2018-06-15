Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines has scraped a series of planned charter services to the Egyptian holiday resort Sharm-el-Sheikh.

The airline had been planning a schedule of 10 flights with an Airbus A320 from June 29 to the end of August on behalf of tour operator Thomas Cook Group.

Sharm-el-Shaikh lies near the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula; there has been a series of terrorist attacks by Islamists against Egyptian government forces in the peninsula in recent years.

Most western airlines ceased flights to Sharm-el-Sheikh following the October 2015 crash of a Russian Metrojet Airbus A321 shortly after takeoff from the Egyptian airport because of what is widely believed to have been an onboard bomb planted at the airport.

Following a major overhaul of security at the airport, many airlines have restarted services to Sharm-el-Sheikh, although the UK government still bans UK flights from operating there.

A Brussels Airlines spokeswoman told ATW that an internal safety assessment conducted on plans to fly into Sharm-el-Sheikh had advised against flying there, so the flights had been dropped.

She noted that Lufthansa Group, of which Brussels Airlines is now part, has a policy of not flying to Sharm-el-Sheikh, so the Belgian company was aligning itself with that stance.

The internal advice, she added, had looked not just at the high-security hotel district in Sharm-el-Sheikh, but at the area that aircraft had to fly over to get to the airport.

The internal advice had not been informed by any information from the Belgian government’s foreign ministry or by any evidence of a new threat, she said: “In no way are we saying that we have information that something could be happening in Egypt.

“Egypt remains an important country for us and we still fly to Hurghada and Marsa Alam.” The two destinations are holiday resorts on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com