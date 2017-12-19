British Airways (BA) has begun trialing self-service biometric boarding gates on international flights out of the US, working in partnership with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The new technology, created by Vision-Box, will create a smoother, quicker boarding process as passengers will no longer need to present their passport or boarding pass at the gate—only at check-in and security. Instead travelers look into a camera prior to boarding, wait for their biometric data to be verified, and then walk onto the aircraft.

Similarly to facial identification built into mobile phones, the biometric gates use high definition camera technology, and allow customers to pass through by recognizing their unique facial features, and reconciling them with the digital facial scan taken as part of the immigration process.

The gates have been installed on three stands at LAX.

The project, led by LAX, builds on technology already in use by BA on its domestic flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5—checking customers’ biometric data at the gate when they scan their boarding pass.

BA director of brand & customer experience Carolina Martinoli said, “We’re using biometric technology that consumers are now familiar with and trust because it delivers a convenient, reliable and secure experience. This step forward to modernize our operation is a first in the industry, and we will continue to work with airports around the world to evolve this technology, and revolutionize the way in which people travel.”

Los Angeles World Airports chief innovation and technology officer Justin Erbacci said, “This industry-first deployment of innovative solutions from the US Customs and Border Protection and Vision-Box, shows the amazing potential of using biometrics to speed up the boarding process while maintaining safety and security. We have been very impressed with the results thus far, and love to see the passengers’ excitement at being some of the first in the world to use facial recognition to board British Airways flights from LAX to Heathrow.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com