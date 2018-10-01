SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard believes that standardization and cooperation will unlock a wider roll-out of aviation biometric technologies. Speaking at the SITA Euro Air Transport IT Summit in Budapest, Dalibard said there is a 77% correlation between the availability of self-service technologies and greater customer satisfaction. “The more automated the process, the happier they are,” she said. However, while self-service biometric technologies have already been proven to work, ...
