Analogic’s ConneCT machine on display at the Future Travel Experience Global conference in Las Vegas.
Around 10 computed tomography (CT) airport checkpoint screening machines produced by Boston-based technology firm Analogic will be tested in major airports in three countries—Japan, the Netherlands and the US—in the coming months. These include machines purchased by American Airlines that will be deployed to checkpoints in US airports chosen by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The trials will also take place at Amsterdam Schiphol and Tokyo Narita ...
