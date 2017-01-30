The executive order issued by US President Donald Trump barring nationals from seven countries from entering the US led to “confusion among both airlines and travelers” and has placed a number of “burdens” on airlines, according to IATA.

Trump issued a Jan. 27 executive order banning nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. The immediate effect of the order led to dozens of passengers on arriving flights to the US being detained at airports over the weekend.

In a Jan. 30 statement, IATA detailed the interconnected systems and procedures used by airlines globally both to facilitate air travel and assist countries “to protect their citizens by enforcing their borders,” adding, “These systems can only support the efficient implementation of any government’s directives by the global air transport industry with advance coordination as well as with detailed and consistent operational information. Entry requirements for the United States were changed significantly and immediately … The [executive order] was issued without prior coordination or warning, causing confusion among both airlines and travelers. It also placed additional burdens on airlines to comply with unclear requirements, to bear implementation costs and to face potential penalties for non-compliance.”

IATA said it has asked the US government for “clarity … on the current situation. Moreover, we urge all governments to provide sufficient advance coordination of changes in entry requirements so that travelers can clearly understand them and airlines can efficiently implement them.​”

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a Jan. 29 statement that it is “working closely with airline partners to prevent travelers who would not be granted entry under the executive order from boarding international flights to the US. Therefore, we do not anticipate that further individuals traveling by air to the United States will be affected.”

A major point of confusion stems from interpreting how the order applies to lawful permanent residents of the US, or “green card” holders, with passports from the seven countries. DHS said US homeland security secretary John Kelly has deemed “the entry of lawful permanent residents … in the national interest,” adding, “Accordingly, absent significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations.”

Airlines, meanwhile, are in the process of implementing policies for passport holders from the seven countries who already have purchased flight tickets for travel to the US. American Airlines said it is “assisting [affected passengers] with rebooking options and full refunds.” Delta Air Lines said it “will make every effort to contact impacted customers with flexible rebooking options, including refunds.”

A spokesperson from Abu Dhabi based-Etihad Airways told ATW that “a number of our passengers have been affected and we are continuing to assist them to identify issues before they fly” to the US. Etihad has “offered [flight] changes or refunds and rebooked passengers” in some instances, the spokesperson said, adding, “Our flight crews were unaffected and we have taken steps to ensure there will be no issues for flights departing over the coming weeks.”

A spokesperson from Dubai-based Emirates Airline said “a very small number of our passengers traveling were affected by the new US immigration entry requirements” and “to date, no Emirates crew has been impacted by the change.” The airline has “made the necessary adjustments to our crewing to comply with the latest requirements” and is offering “rebooking and refund options to passengers holding passports from the seven affected nations who are booked to travel to/from the US,” according to the spokesperson.

Air Canada informed affected passengers in a statement on its website that it is allowing them to “change your flight, free of charge, to another date between now and January 20, 2018, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased … You may also choose to travel to an alternate destination. Any change fees will be waived; however, any fare difference will apply. It is also possible to request a refund or credit towards future travel.”

In a statement on its website, British Airways said, “If you are due to travel with us to the United States and believe you may be affected by new restrictions which prevent some travelers from entering the country, you may receive a refund, or you may rebook to another destination.”

Protests of the travel ban broke out at a number of international airports across the US. San Francisco International Airport said in a statement that it has “requested a full briefing [on the travel ban] from [US Customs and Border Protection, an agency within DHS] to ensure our customers remain the top priority. We are also making supplies available to travelers affected by this executive order, as well as to the members of the public who have so bravely taken a stand against this action by speaking publicly in our facilities.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com