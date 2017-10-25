New extra security rules that the US and some other countries are imposing on all inbound foreign flights are causing significant hassle for passengers, airlines and airports and are costly to implement.

Ultimately, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) warned, those extra costs will have to be passed on to the passenger. But for now, airlines are focused on compliance.

The US mandated extra security screening rules for all inbound foreign flights earlier this year after lifting a ban on laptops and other large personal electronic devices in the cabin. That ban, which was imposed in March and directed at flights from mostly Arab countries, was almost expanded to all inbound foreign flights. This was prevented, and the cabin ban lifted, after airlines, aviation organizations and European Commission representatives appealed to the US Department of Homeland Security. Several air transport safety organizations, including FAA, also raised concerns about a potential fire hazard from all the lithium-battery powered electronic devices being checked into aircraft holds.

However, the compromise solution was that the US imposed new extra screening requirements for all inbound foreign flights. And some other countries have since followed suit with similar new security rules.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the opening of the AAPA annual assembly in Taipei Oct. 24, AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said the new rules place a “considerable burden” on airlines and airports, especially at airports with centralized security systems. They must add screening staff, find dedicated space for additional screening of passengers on affected flights, allocate longer time windows at gates for each flight, and train employees to conduct the extra screening. This means lower gate utilization, a potential knock-on effect on airline on-time performance, and extra costs, Herdman said.

“Who provides the extra manpower and facilities, or who pays for it? Ultimately, it will be the passengers. Our concern is that people rarely sit down and work out the costs; I don’t think the costs have been estimated, but they are significant,” Herdman said.

Taiwan’s aviation authority, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), announced this week that tighter security screening for flights to the US will come into effect Oct. 26. Asked about those new rules on the sidelines of the AAPA assembly, China Airlines general manager strategic planning James Chung said he saw it as a “big issue” for Taiwanese airlines and they were in “deep discussions” with CAA and the US embassy to understand the new requirements.

In his assembly address, Herdman stressed that aviation security was a global issue that required an international, coordinated approach.

“Mitigation measures need to be proportionate so that unnecessary disruption is avoided,” he said. “There has to be a balance. We are doing it for the assurance of the passenger and to serve their needs. We need global standards and global harmonization, but what we are seeing contradicts that. What we have is destination security.”

Karen Walker karen.walker@penton.com