As airlines and airports steel themselves for a possible widening of the US ban on laptops and similar-sized personal electronics in the cabin, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has warned against falling into “the trap of knee-jerk reactions.”

US and European Commission (EC) officials are meeting again this week to discuss the issue. It is believed that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which manages the Transportation Security Administration, wants to extend its so-called laptop ban to cover incoming flights from European countries to the US.

In March, the US imposed a ban on the carriage of laptops, e-readers and tablets in the cabin on flights to the US from 10 mostly Middle Eastern countries. DHS cited heightened but non-specific concerns about terrorists targeting the airline industry. It is believed that the fears center on the possibility of a small bomb being hidden inside a laptop or tablet and not being detected via the usual airport security procedures.

The UK issued a similar ban—but affecting a different set of airports—but the EC did not follow suit and is resisting US efforts to extend the ban.

In a statement May 23, AAPA director general Andrew Herdman said, “The ripple effects of such measures, and their proposed wider expansion, threaten to disrupt the global economy and impose far greater costs on society with no tangible public security benefits. This would only serve to further the aims of the terrorists, who measure their success by how much society over-reacts to their provocations. Rather than focus on generalized screening of innocent passengers, past experience with evolving threats and terrorist plots repeatedly highlight the critical importance of effective intelligence gathering and analysis.”

AAPA’s statement adds that in the face of terrorist threats, “it takes real political maturity to remain calm, and not fall into the trap of knee-jerk reactions, such as the imposition of new security measures with unproven effectiveness. Additional security measures should only be justified when it can be demonstrated that the benefits outweigh the additional burdens they impose on society.”

AAPA also points out the safety concerns raised by the ban because they require large numbers of lithium battery-powered PEDs to stowed in an aircraft cargo bay, contrary to recognized best safety practices.

“Good security is all about comprehensive threat assessment and balanced risk management, not the elimination of every conceivable risk. Aviation security is a collective global responsibility and requires effective consultation to ensure that security measures are practical, cost-effective and sustainable while minimizing the impact on the wider traveling public. We urge governments, in conjunction with ICAO, to work together more closely with industry, and strengthen multilateral cooperation in further developing aviation security measures,” Herdman said.

Speaking May 23 at the International Aviation Club in Washington DC, Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) international president Sara Nelson said AFA had not yet taken a firm position on the laptop ban because the union was seeking more information. But she said AFA was concerned about the impact a broadened ban would have on the air travel business and also on the safety of putting many laptops in the cargo hold. “We need to have a full understanding of the threat of laptops,” Nelson said.

The laptop bans instigated so far have mostly affected the Gulf carriers, which have seen a dampening effect on ticket sales to the US. These bans do not directly affect any US carriers, but will do if the ban is broadened to cover Europe.

ATW understands that if the US insists on broadening the ban, the EC will demand that it should also be extended to flights departing US airports. Aside from the negative effect the ban would have on passengers reluctant to hand over their PEDs, it would likely create long delays and hassles at airports because far more bags would have to be checked and dedicated security screening gates might have to be established.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com