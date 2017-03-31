AAPA DG Andrew Herdman
Asian carriers are being affected by the US and UK cabin electronics ban even though the new security rules do not target their home hubs or countries. Speaking with ATW this week while he was on business in Washington DC, Association of Asia Pacific Airlines director general Andrew Herdman said there were “some glaring inconsistencies in the logic of these measures” and that they were causing “considerable concern” among Asian airlines. The US emergency ...
