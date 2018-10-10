A Yakutia Airline Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) overshot a runway at Russia’s Yakutsk International Airport Oct. 10, at 03:20 a.m. local time.

The flight was en route from Ulan-Ude, the capital city of Russian republic of Buryatia. The SSJ100 carried 91 passengers and five crew onboard, according to an airline statement. Four passengers requested medical assistance, but there were no reported fatalities or severe injuries.

Yakutsk airport was closed from 03:20 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. local time as crews worked to clean the runway of ice and snow and prepare for emergency evacuation, Yakutia added.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com