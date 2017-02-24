It seems counter-intuitive. If you are a passenger in an airliner that has caught fire and you can see smoke and flames billowing upwards outside your cabin window, wouldn’t you want to get out of that aircraft as quickly as humanly possible? But some high profile incidents captured on smartphone cameras shows the opposite; despite their airliner catching fire, passengers are stopping for many minutes to retrieve their bags from the overhead bins. Some are just stopping to video ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Why Do Passengers Grab Their Bags During Emergency Evacuations?" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.