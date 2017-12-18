Canada’s West Wind Aviation expects to resume flying its ATR 42s early this week after completing a review of a Dec. 13 accident that substantially damaged one of its twin turboprop regional aircraft. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada is investigating the accident, which resulted in serious injuries to a number of passengers and one crew member. According to the TSB, the West Wind ATR 42-320 collided with terrain shortly after takeoff from Fond-du-Lac Airport, ...
