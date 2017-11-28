EgyptAir and UK carrier Virgin Atlantic have confirmed their aircraft have been involved in a wing tip collision while taxiing at New York JFK airport.

The incident occurred Nov. 27, involving an EgyptAir Boeing 777 and a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said tail number G-VRAY, operating as VS4 from New York to London Heathrow, was “stationary” at a runway hold position when the collision occurred.

“It’s too early to give a full overview of the damage, our engineers our currently investigating,” the Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added the passengers and crew disembarked normally and the majority has since been re-accommodated.

EgyptAir confirmed in a statement its 777, operating as flight MS986, was moving on taxiway kilo at 18:00 local time “when its right wing slightly touched the left wing” of the Virgin Atlantic A330.

The EgyptAir 777 returned to Terminal 4 and passengers have been rebooked on another flight to Cairo.

Unconfirmed images circulating on social media appear to show wing debris that was shorn off the Virgin Atlantic aircraft in the collision.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com