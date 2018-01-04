A US-based marine survey firm expects a contract award from the Malaysian government within days to resume searching for the Boeing 777-200 that disappeared almost four years ago while operating as Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. In an emailed statement, Houston-based Ocean Infinity confirmed is plans to resume the search for the missing aircraft from the Seabed Constructor, an offshore construction vessel. “With a relatively narrow weather window, we are moving ...
