UK health authorities have established new medical guidelines for flight crew who show symptoms of being exposed to aircraft-cabin fume events. Cabin air incidents happen when flight crew and passengers are exposed to abnormal odors, smoke, haze or fumes in the cabin, potentially caused by contaminants found in the bleed air supply, which is sourced from the aircraft’s engines. “Pilots have welcomed a new [UK] National Health Service (NHS) care pathway, which has been ...