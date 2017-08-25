UK health authorities have established new medical guidelines for flight crew who show symptoms of being exposed to aircraft-cabin fume events. Cabin air incidents happen when flight crew and passengers are exposed to abnormal odors, smoke, haze or fumes in the cabin, potentially caused by contaminants found in the bleed air supply, which is sourced from the aircraft’s engines. “Pilots have welcomed a new [UK] National Health Service (NHS) care pathway, which has been ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"UK adopts guidelines for medical handling of cabin air incidents" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.