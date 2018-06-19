Two incidents involving dangerous use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL) have led to a stiff warning from Norwegian airports authority Avinor.

On June 13, two instances of UAVs being flown illegally near the airport forced air traffic controllers to close runways, diverting several flights to Torp, north of the Norwegian capital.

A similar incident in mid-May also resulted in runway closure for around 20 minutes.

“We take these incidents very seriously,” OSL director of airside operations Henning Bråtebæk said. “This is illegal, and we ask that everyone who owns and operates a drone to be careful and familiarize themselves with and respect the rules.”

He said drones constitute a particularly serious hazard for aircraft in the landing or takeoff stage, “quite simply because the aircraft are so close to the ground that there is a real risk of a collision between aircraft and drone. This could lead to an adverse aviation incident or in the worst case a plane crash where a lot of people are endangered.”

Rules for UAV use in Norway include a prohibition on flying within 5km (3 miles) from airport perimeter fences unless special permission has been granted, and an altitude limit of 120 meters (394 ft.).

“The cost of closing a runway here at Oslo Airport for 30 minutes is significant and affects large numbers of people. On Wednesday [June 13], some aircraft had to divert to Sandefjord Airport, Torp, because we had to close both runways due to drones inside the no-fly zone,” Bråtebæk said.

Avinor reports all such incidents to the police and the airport authority is working on a policy to claim damages from UAV operators if operations are disrupted. “So far we have not submitted claims for damages in the cases we have reported, but this is being continuously assessed. We are also considering civil law action for damages against anyone who violates the drone rules around our airports.”

In one of the June 13 incidents, police tracked down the UAV pilot who caused one runway to close.

“We take a very serious view of incidents relating to observations of drones within the no-fly zone, Gardermoen police chief Grethe Løland said.

“In one of the cases on Wednesday [June 13], we had a good witness observation by a person on the ground who called to notify us, and then we were able to follow the drone and find the operator. We spoke to the individual and he acknowledged the matter on the spot.”

Violators of rules surrounding UAV use can lead to seizure of the vehicle, fines of up to NOK20,000 ($2,400) and imprisonment.

