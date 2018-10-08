A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 and Pegas Fly Boeing 767-300 were involved in a ground contact incident at Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow on Oct. 7, Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecution Service said in a statement Oct. 8.

The collision happened as the two aircraft were taxiing after landing. Pegas Fly’s 266 passengers and 14 crew were not injured. The Ural Airlines A321 suffered damages, the prosecution service added. Authorities have begun an investigation.

Pegas Fly carries passengers from Zhukovsky to several destinations in China such as Guangzhou, Nanning, Xian, Taiyuan, Fuzhou and Haikou. Ural Airlines operates domestic services to Kaliningrad, Sochi and Simferopol, as well as international flights to Bishkek, Osh (Kyrgyzstan), Dushanbe, Khujand, Kulob (Tajikistan), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

