Officials in Thailand say ICAO has removed the country from its “red flag” list, a step which is expected to lead to the relaxation of restrictions that some countries have placed on Thai airlines. ICAO completed a follow-up audit in Thailand in late September to ascertain whether concerns about local government safety oversight had been addressed. ICAO is expected to reveal its findings in mid-October, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said this week the red ...