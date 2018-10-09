A Thai Airways Boeing 747-400 suffered a runway excursion while landing at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Oct. 8.

Flight TG670 was returning from Guangzhou, China and was carrying 97 passengers and 18 crew when it veered off Runway 19R into a grass patch at 10:48 p.m. local time.

Thai Airways VP-aviation safety Pratana Patanasiri said the aircraft landed in heavy rain and slid off the runway; he added the airline will cooperate with other agencies to investigate the incident.

Suvarnabhumi airport authorities said there was a passenger with sprained ankle following a medical check-up at the terminal.

Runway 01L/19R was temporarily closed but reopened Oct. 9 at 4:20 p.m. local time after the 15-year old 747-400 was removed.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com