A Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) Boeing 777-300ER is being inspected after making an unscheduled landing in Iqaluit, Canada.

The aircraft, powered by GE Aviation GE90 engines, was en route from Zurich to Los Angeles Feb. 1, operating as flight LX40.

“Following a malfunction message, the aircraft’s left engine automatically shut down, as it is programmed to do,” SWISS spokesperson Stefan Vasic told ATW. “In response to this, the flight crew decided to make a precautionary landing at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.” He added that the flight “landed safely and without any problems in Iqaluit.”

SWISS said it has dispatched aircraft engineers to Iqaluit to determine the cause of the engine issue and decide how to proceed.

A GE Aviation spokesperson told ATW: “The preliminary focus is on the transfer gearbox, so we are working around the clock to get the hardware back to GE for a detailed assessment. [There are] no other GE90 fleet actions associated with this event at this time.”

