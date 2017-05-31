A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 flying transcontinental made an emergency landing May 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan after a passenger’s laptop computer emitted smoke.

Flight 915 operating from New York JFK to San Francisco was diverted “following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding a laptop computer,” JetBlue said in an emailed statement. “Crewmembers took actions consistent with their training to make sure the situation was contained. The flight landed safely and the aircraft was inspected before customers continued on to San Francisco.”

JetBlue said FAA is investigating the incident. FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident occurred as the fire hazard from lithium batteries in passengers’ laptop computers gains more notice amid talk of the US government extending its ban on passengers carrying large electronic devices aboard aircraft to more airports.

