Search teams have recovered the flight data recorder (FDR) of the ACT Airlines’ Boeing 747 freighter that crashed near Manas airport, the Kyrgyzstan government said in a statement. Representatives of Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee have already arrived at Kyrgyzstan to decipher the information.

The Ministry of Emergencies said 300 rescuers are working at the crash site, and 255 representatives of Ministry of Internal Affairs are also involved. The team is now searching for the second recorder, the government added in a statement.

The ACT Airlines 747-400 freighter crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan in the early morning of Jan. 16 local time. According to Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network, all four crew were killed, as well as at least 30 people on the ground.

The flight, TK 6491, was operating from Hong Kong to Bishkek and on to Istanbul.

The aircraft was owned and operated by Istanbul-based ACT Airlines and was on final approach at Manas in Bishkek when it crashed, destroying several houses. Its registration was TC-MCL, a 747F that first flew in January 2003 and was originally operated by Singapore Airlines Cargo.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com