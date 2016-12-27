Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said it has identified a minor fault in the tail stabilizer of one SuperJet SSJ100 during inspections after Russian aviation authorities grounded the aircraft Dec. 24.

In a statement issued Dec. 27, Sukhoi said there was a “defect in the stabilizer attachment bands on one aircraft” but the fault was not systemic and other all aircraft were able to resume flights after being inspected.

“Examination has confirmed that the issue is not a critical situation: the node features a multi-level redundant structure and has a safety margin which is more than twice the operational loads,” Sukhoi said.

An industry expert said it appeared the “stabilizer attachment bands” referred to in the statement were structural reinforcements in the horizontal stabilizer where it attaches to the fuselage. Sukhoi says it is a redundant structure, which suggests something like a doubler plate added to increase the strength of the joint.

