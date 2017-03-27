Pilot error, controller oversight shortcomings and a potentially confusing or potentially dangerous autopilot mode are key takeaways from a preliminary report on the crash of an ACT Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter crash following an error prone instrument approach to the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the morning of Jan. 16. All four crew members were killed as were 35 residents of a settlement located beyond the end of runway 26 after the Turkish-registered ...